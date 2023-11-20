ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs announced her candidacy for Mayor of Albany on Sunday, saying she’ll be focussing on public health and safety, economic inclusion, and clean, healthy, and affordable neighborhoods as part of her campaign. She announced her campaign in Lincoln Park beside her husband Don, their two children, friends, neighbors, and supporters.

Applyrs says she will prioritize economic inclusion, streamlining city processes to facilitate business, fostering an educated and trained workforce, and collaborating regionally to ensure Albany will offer economic opportunities for all. She will also prioritize public safety as part of her campaign, recognizing it as a public health crisis that requires a holistic approach to address. root causes. She’ll also tackle mental health issues as part of her campaign as well.

“I believe together we can activate Albany, activate its potential, its greatness, and its promise of a better tomorrow and a greater today,” said Applyrs. “The city has invested so much in me, and it is my responsibility to ensure that every resident, whether born here or having made Albany their home like me, can succeed.”