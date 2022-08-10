WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers gathered in Watervliet on Wednesday to load a truck with donations to help people in Ukraine suffering from Russia’s invasion. The shipment left from St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church and included medical supplies for hospitals and personal hygiene items needed by refugees.

Most of the supplies were dropped off by people from throughout the Capital Region. Other items, like trauma kits, were purchased with monetary donations. The truck and driver also donated their time.

“We have very intense fights, and people are still injured,” Fr. Mikhail Myshchuk, of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church, said. “And we hear from the hospitals there is many wounded people, all kinds, so we hope this will stuff will be just in time.”

The medical supplies should reach Ukraine in two or three weeks. The rest of the shipment will take about five or six weeks.

Ukrainian Independence Day is in two weeks, and NYRA is holding Ukraine Day with special events and fundraising at the Saratoga Race Course to continue sending aid to Ukraine. People are encouraged to wear blue and yellow — the colors of Ukraine’s flag — to the track on Wednesday, August 24.