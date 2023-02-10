MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People throughout the Capital Region have been donating to the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey. Friday, volunteers gathered the donations to put into boxes to be shipped off to the victims.

The biggest needs right now are medical supplies, baby formula and diapers. Winter clothes and boots are also in need.

If you want to drop off items to help the earthquake victims, you can head to the former Save-a-Lot on Broadway in Menands. They are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.