ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heroes Hideout at Crossgates Mall will host Daniel Ross and Mary Gibbs, two renowned voice actors on Saturday, January 27. The appearances were announced on the store’s Facebook page with more information to be released soon on their website.

Ross is known for being the third person to ever voice Donald Duck, doing so in “Mickey and the Roadster Racter”/ “Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adenvutres” and others. He’s also voiced “Lucky the Leprechaun” in the Lucky Charms commercials, Gizmo and Stripe from the “Gremlins” franchise, and more.

Gibbs is best known for voicing Boo in Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.” She’s also credited with voicing Baby Riley in Pixar’s “Inside Out” and Baby Kiara in “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride.”