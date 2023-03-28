LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dollar General has officially opened a new location at 638 Columbia Street Extension in Latham. The store is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Dollar General stores include food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. The new Latham location also includes new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Latham store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

To honor the opening of the new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store can also apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

The new Latham store is expected to employ about six to 10 people. Those interested can apply on the Dollar General website.