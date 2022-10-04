ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New Hampshire man appeared in Albany federal court on Monday, after he was allegedly sent pornographic pictures and videos of an underage girl from Troy. According to a criminal complaint, Isaiah Lafoe, 24, of Lancaster, New Hampshire, texted the girl on social media between September 2020 and March 2021.

Lafoe was arrested on September 14, 2022, and made his first court appearance in New Hampshire. On Monday, he appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart and was detained pending trial.

If convicted, Lafoe faces at least five years and up to 20 years behind bars, a term of post-release supervision of at least five years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. Lafoe would also be required to register as a sex offender after he got out of jail.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force. The Child Exploitation Task Force is comprised of FBI Special Agents, and state and local police investigators. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping as part of Project Safe Childhood.