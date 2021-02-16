DOH orders emergency measures at Albany Med unit after COVID breakout

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced Tuesday that New York’s Department of Health (DOH) ordered immediate emergency measures inside Albany Medical Center’s oncology unit.

NYSNA, which represents over 40,000 frontline medical workers, said DOH ordered that no new patients enter the unit and no floating of nurses in or out. The oncology unit will then be closed “indefinitely” once the remaining patients safely leave. The union also said the emergency action comes in the wake of months of complaints by its members, including official complaints to the state and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency meant to regulate workplace safety.

NYSNA says dozens of patients, nurses, and other caregivers were infected with COVID-19 at three different outbreaks since November:

54 infected 28 staff 26 patients

At least one individual has died of COVID complications

Several patients remain intubated

NYSNA says that nurse complaints have consistently called out:

Inadequate personal protective equipment

Not following infection controls, like patient cohort protocols

Ignoring frontline nurses

Matthew Markham, Vice President of Communications at Albany Med, sent the following statement to NEWS10:

Albany Med proactively contacted the state when cases were identified on this particular unit. The state has not “ordered changes” on the unit. Rather, we are working closely with the Department of Health, as we have been since the very beginning of the pandemic. Patients on the unit are kept in private rooms as much as possible and are wearing masks when providers are in the room; providers are wearing masks, too. The numbers in the union’s press release are inaccurate—22 patients and 26 staff members have been impacted. Enhanced cleaning protocols are being implemented on these rooms, which includes the use of hydrogen peroxide between patient stays. The unit has been closed to new admissions and a limited number of staff members are working on the unit. During the pandemic, any issues have been promptly investigated by epidemiology and nursing supervision. Safety is our top priority—and we count on our staff to follow those policies for everyone’s protection. It bears repeating that personal protective equipment was not an outstanding issue during contract negotiations before the Dec. 1 nurses strike, and supply of federally-approved PPE remains adequate.

Also on Tuesday, NYSNA released a redacted version of a state complaint filed on January 18, in between the most recent outbreaks: