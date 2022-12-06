LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dogtopia, a dog daycare and grooming franchise, is opening its first store in the Capital Region. The business is located in the former Latham Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road.

Dogtopia will be officially opening on December 12, but an open house and ribbon cutting are set for December 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a pup-free event.

Services include dog daycare, overnight and long-term boarding, spa services, and webcam access of your pup. You can view all the details on how to sign your dog up for services on the Dogtopia website.

The former Kmart property was bought by Bill Lia, the owner of Lia Auto Group and Vent Fitness, in 2017. Current tenants include the upscale farm-to-table restaurant Scarlet Knife, Vent Fitness, and The Bunker, an indoor golf simulator and lounge. Upcoming tenants include Philadelphia Rock Gym and Convergence Craft.