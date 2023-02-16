BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dog was rescued on Monday, January 27, from Thompson’s Lake in Berne after falling through the ice. Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) responded along with a New York State Flood Incident Strike Team member, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Park Police, and the East Berne Fire Department.

ECOs said two dogs initially fell through the ice, but one freed itself from the ice and water. However, the second one, a German shepherd, was trapped in the broken ice. The New York State Flood Incident Strike Team member donned water rescue gear and entered the frigid waters. The German shepherd was rescued from the waters and returned to its owners.