ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual “Hounds of Halloween” dog trick-or-treating and costume contest is returning to downtown Albany on Saturday, October 21. Hundreds of costumed dogs and their humans will have a day of trick-or-treating, specials, discounts, and photo-ops.

“Hounds of Halloween has become a seasonal staple in Albany’s Central Social District, giving pet lovers the opportunity to experience a fun-filled afternoon of trick-or-treating with their canine companions, all while supporting a great cause,” said Downtown Albany BID Executive Director Georgette Steffens.

The trick-or-treating, specials, and photo-ops will be at participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some bars and restaurants will also be offering Yappy Hour specials and discounts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participating businesses

Albany Symphony, 19 Clinton Avenue

Alias Coffee, 76 North Pearl Street

B. Lodge & Co., 75 North Pearl Street

Banh Mi 47, 74 N Pearl Street

Bombshell Hair & Beauty Studio, 488 Broadway

Broadway Plaza Liquor, 420 Broadway

The Bull & Bee Meadery, 140 Hamilton Street (only participating in Yappy Hour)

City Beer Hall, 42 Howard Street (also participating in Yappy Hour)

Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe, 10 Sheridan Avenue (also participating in Yappy Hour)

Discover Albany, 25 Quackenbush Square

Elif’s Kitchen, 55 North Pearl Street

Far Shot Albany, 69 North Pearl Street

Fort Orange General Store, 412 Broadway

Hampton Inn & Suites, 25 Chapel Street

Loch & Quay, 414 Broadway (only participating in Yappy Hour)

McGeary’s Irish Pub, 4 Clinton Square (only participating in Yappy Hour)

Modern Body Art, 54 N Pearl Street

The Olde English Downtown Dog Park, 119 North Pearl Street

The Olde English Pub & Pantry, 683 Broadway (also participating in Yappy Hour)

Patsy’s Barber Shop, 3 Howard Street

River Garden Studio, 39 Columbia Street

Stacks Espresso Bar, 488 Broadway

The Skinny Pancake, 1 Steuben Street (also participating in Yappy Hour)

The Vandy Thrift Shoppe, 412 Broadway

Wizard Burger and Burrito Burrito, 74 N Pearl Street

Tickets for the event are $15 in advance on the Eventbrite website or $20 day-of. A part of the proceeds will go to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

A ticket gets you an entry for the Canine Costume Contest. The contest photos will take place in Quackenbush Square near the Olde English Pub. A map of trick-or-treat stops will be provided and the first 200 registered attendees will get a “Hounds of Halloween” trick-or-treat bag.