ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual “Hounds of Halloween” dog trick-or-treating and costume contest is returning to downtown Albany on Saturday, October 21. Hundreds of costumed dogs and their humans will have a day of trick-or-treating, specials, discounts, and photo-ops.
“Hounds of Halloween has become a seasonal staple in Albany’s Central Social District, giving pet lovers the opportunity to experience a fun-filled afternoon of trick-or-treating with their canine companions, all while supporting a great cause,” said Downtown Albany BID Executive Director Georgette Steffens.
The trick-or-treating, specials, and photo-ops will be at participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some bars and restaurants will also be offering Yappy Hour specials and discounts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participating businesses
- Albany Symphony, 19 Clinton Avenue
- Alias Coffee, 76 North Pearl Street
- B. Lodge & Co., 75 North Pearl Street
- Banh Mi 47, 74 N Pearl Street
- Bombshell Hair & Beauty Studio, 488 Broadway
- Broadway Plaza Liquor, 420 Broadway
- The Bull & Bee Meadery, 140 Hamilton Street (only participating in Yappy Hour)
- City Beer Hall, 42 Howard Street (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe, 10 Sheridan Avenue (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- Discover Albany, 25 Quackenbush Square
- Elif’s Kitchen, 55 North Pearl Street
- Far Shot Albany, 69 North Pearl Street
- Fort Orange General Store, 412 Broadway
- Hampton Inn & Suites, 25 Chapel Street
- Loch & Quay, 414 Broadway (only participating in Yappy Hour)
- McGeary’s Irish Pub, 4 Clinton Square (only participating in Yappy Hour)
- Modern Body Art, 54 N Pearl Street
- The Olde English Downtown Dog Park, 119 North Pearl Street
- The Olde English Pub & Pantry, 683 Broadway (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- Patsy’s Barber Shop, 3 Howard Street
- River Garden Studio, 39 Columbia Street
- Stacks Espresso Bar, 488 Broadway
- The Skinny Pancake, 1 Steuben Street (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- The Vandy Thrift Shoppe, 412 Broadway
- Wizard Burger and Burrito Burrito, 74 N Pearl Street
Tickets for the event are $15 in advance on the Eventbrite website or $20 day-of. A part of the proceeds will go to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.
A ticket gets you an entry for the Canine Costume Contest. The contest photos will take place in Quackenbush Square near the Olde English Pub. A map of trick-or-treat stops will be provided and the first 200 registered attendees will get a “Hounds of Halloween” trick-or-treat bag.