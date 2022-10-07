ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual “Hounds of Halloween” dog trick-or-treating and costume contest is returning to downtown Albany on October 22. This year features a new “Yappy Hour” which takes place right after the main event.
Dogs and their humans can dress up in spooky costumes and stop by more than 20 participating businesses throughout downtown Albany for some Halloween treats. Photographers will be around to take each dog’s photo for the contest. The public can vote for their favorites on the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District’s Facebook page.
The trick-or-treating is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Yappy Hour will take place at participating locations from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those businesses will be offering treats for both people and their dogs.
Tickets for the event are $10 in advance on the Eventbrite website or $15 day-of. Advance sales close at noon on October 21. All proceeds will go to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.
Registration and costume contest photos will take place at the Olde English Pub and Pantry’s garden patio at 683 Broadway and the Olde English Downtown Dog Park at 119 N. Pearl Street. A map of trick-or-treat stops will be provided. The first 300 registered attendees will get a limited edition “Hounds of Halloween” trick-or-treat bag.
Participating businesses
- Albany Symphony Orchestra, 19 Clinton Avenue
- Banh Mi 47, 74 N Pearl Street
- B. Lodge & Co., 75 N Pearl Street
- Broadway Plaza Liquor, 420 Broadway
- Bull & Bee Meadery. 140 Hamilton Street (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- Cider Belly Doughnuts, 25 N Pearl Street
- Dawn’s Victory Sports Cafe, 10 Sheridan Avenue (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- Discover Albany, 25 Quackenbush Square
- Downtown Nutrition Albany, 27 N Pearl Street
- Fairfield Inn & Suites, 74 State Street
- Fort Orange General Store, 412 Broadway
- Glabella Beauty Spa, 402 Broadway
- Loch & Quay, 414 Broadway (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- McGeary’s Irish Pub, 4 Clinton Square (only participating in Yappy Hour)
- Modern Body Art, 54 N Pearl Street
- The Olde English Pub & Pantry, 683 Broadway
- Parish Public House, 388 Broadway (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- Patsy’s Barber Shop, 3 Howard Street
- River Garden Studio, 39 Columbia Street
- Stacks Espresso Bar, 488 Broadway
- The Enchanted Florist & Gifts of Albany, 54 Columbia Street
- The Skinny Pancake, 1 Steuben Street (also participating in Yappy Hour)
- Wizard Burger, 74 N Pearl Street (also participating in Yappy Hour)