ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual “Hounds of Halloween” dog trick-or-treating and costume contest is returning to downtown Albany on October 22. This year features a new “Yappy Hour” which takes place right after the main event.

Dogs and their humans can dress up in spooky costumes and stop by more than 20 participating businesses throughout downtown Albany for some Halloween treats. Photographers will be around to take each dog’s photo for the contest. The public can vote for their favorites on the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District’s Facebook page.

The trick-or-treating is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Yappy Hour will take place at participating locations from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those businesses will be offering treats for both people and their dogs.

Tickets for the event are $10 in advance on the Eventbrite website or $15 day-of. Advance sales close at noon on October 21. All proceeds will go to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Registration and costume contest photos will take place at the Olde English Pub and Pantry’s garden patio at 683 Broadway and the Olde English Downtown Dog Park at 119 N. Pearl Street. A map of trick-or-treat stops will be provided. The first 300 registered attendees will get a limited edition “Hounds of Halloween” trick-or-treat bag.

Participating businesses