ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Yorkers can now pre-screen their application for a REAL ID or Enhanced ID digitally prior to visiting the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Customers can use this option to know whether they have the verification documents required to successfully complete their transaction at the DMV.

This pre-screening option is available to customers who complete their transactions at a DMV office in Albany, New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Rockland, and Onondaga counties. Additional offices throughout the state will also be offering the service starting this fall.

Beginning on May 3, 2023, a standard license or non-driver ID will no longer be accepted to fly within the United States. The federal REAL ID Act will require all domestic air travelers to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, permit, ID card, or Passport to get through security and board the plane.

Additionally, an Enhanced ID costs $30 extra and can be used as identification when returning to the United States by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, and some countries in the Caribbean. DMV encourages individuals to apply for REAL ID or Enhanced ID before the federal deadline next year.

DMV has developed this new digital pre-screening process at its newly opened ‘Innovation Center’ located at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. The Innovation Center is designed as a place to test innovative customer service products and transactions.

DMV has also issued guidance to help customers avoid the top 5 most common mistakes people make when seeking to get a REAL ID.