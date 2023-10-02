COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The CBD shop Brownies is relocating within Colonie. The shop, which hopes to start cannabis sales soon, is moving from 1593 Central Avenue to 1686 Central Avenue.

Brownies is owned by mother and son duo Kelly and Michael Hilland. They opened Brownies two years ago in Colonie.

Michael Hilland said they needed a bigger space. The new location is a stand-alone building, as opposed to a plaza, with a 20-space parking lot. Brownies is currently closed while they move into the new space at 1686 Central Avenue.

Brownies was awarded a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) at the end of July. The dispensary will be selling THC flower, cartridges, edibles, topicals, oils, and concentrates.

At the new store, Hilland said they’ll be adding a terpene smell wall. Terpenes are responsible for the aromas, flavors, and colors associated with various plants. A more common source of terpene is found in cannabis. Guests will be able to smell different aromas at the store including lavender, citrus or lemon, and earthy pine.

Hilland is hoping to open the new location and keep selling CBD products again by mid-October. They’re hoping to start selling cannabis products by early November.

“We are working as hard as we can to open to all our beautiful supporters,” said Hilland. You can follow Brownies on Instagram and Facebook for updates.