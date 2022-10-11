ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate at the MVP Arena from December 9 through 11. The event features 14 classic and modern Disney stories in one spectacular production.

Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 characters such as Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Cinderella, and Tiana. Disney’s Frozen comes to life along with Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast. 14 classic and modern stories involving award-winning figure skaters, choreography, and fantastical set. Well-known songs such as “Let it Go,” “You’ve got a friend in me,” and “Hakuna Matata,” will fill the ears of Disney lovers in the audience.

The event takes place at the MVP Arena, 51 South Pearl Street, Albany. Tickets are available on the Disney on Ice website; pricing is subject to change.

Schedule