ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is holding an interactive panel discussion on the New York State Capitol Pride Month exhibition, “With Dignity and Pride: Photography by Vincent Cianni.” The discussion will be live-streamed on the Empire State Plaza website at 6 p.m. on June 16.

The free exhibit is on the Capitol’s second floor and spotlights the history of LGBTQIA+ servicemembers’ struggle for equal rights in the U.S. military. It also demonstrates how New York State continues to support the ongoing fight for equality.

Panelists

Vincent Cianni, a documentary photographer and educator whose 2013 photographic essay and publication, “Gays in the Military,” is featured in the exhibition.

Kristen L. Rouse, the Deputy Director for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services who served as both a noncommissioned officer and commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard for more than 25 years.

Monica Helms, an author, activist, U.S. Navy veteran, and designer of the first transgender flag.

The public can submit questions for the panelists by emailing NYSPride22@ogs.ny.gov.