ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is holding an interactive panel discussion on the New York State Capitol Pride Month exhibition, “With Dignity and Pride: Photography by Vincent Cianni.” The discussion will be live-streamed on the Empire State Plaza website at 6 p.m. on June 16.
The free exhibit is on the Capitol’s second floor and spotlights the history of LGBTQIA+ servicemembers’ struggle for equal rights in the U.S. military. It also demonstrates how New York State continues to support the ongoing fight for equality.
Panelists
- Vincent Cianni, a documentary photographer and educator whose 2013 photographic essay and publication, “Gays in the Military,” is featured in the exhibition.
- Kristen L. Rouse, the Deputy Director for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services who served as both a noncommissioned officer and commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard for more than 25 years.
- Monica Helms, an author, activist, U.S. Navy veteran, and designer of the first transgender flag.
The public can submit questions for the panelists by emailing NYSPride22@ogs.ny.gov.