Discover Albany’s hidden gem: Ten Broeck Mansion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ten Broeck Mansion was built in 1797-98 for General Abraham Ten Broeck and his wife, Elizabeth Van Rensselaer, after a fire destroyed their previous Albany home. Decades later it would become the headquarters of the Albany County Historical Association.

Albany architect Phillip Hooker (1766-1836) is behind the Federal-style house. The mansion, named “Prospect,” hosted many well-known visitors over the years.

From serving as a delegate to the second continental congress to commanding the New York militia at the famous Battle of Saratoga, Abraham was also the first president of the Bank of Albany, first president of the Albany Public Library, and a trustee of Union College.

Theodore Olcott purchased the residence in 1848 and renamed it Arbour Hill, after the surrounding area which today is an Albany neighborhood known by the name Arbor Hill.

In 1948, after 100 years of Olcott family ownership, the mansion was given to the Albany County Historical Association as gift.

An important part of the history of the Ten Broeck Mansion is a acknowledgement of the contributions of enslaved persons, servants, artists, and artisans to creating Albany’s history; on-going research at the ACHA allows us to tell more of these important stories. The ACHA is currently conducting preservation work and expanding exhibit areas to include more spaces used by servants and enslaved persons.

Their gardens are open free to the community from late March – early November from dawn until dusk.

Tours start May 14, and during 2021, children are free.

They’re also looking for volunteers! Sign up today to learn more.