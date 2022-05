COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A disabled vehicle on I-787 southbound, right near exit 6, slowed traffic and blocked the left lane of travel Monday morning. The blockage was first reported around 7:10 a.m.

As of 7:55 a.m., the incident seems to have cleared up. There are still delays in the area if traveling south on I-787.

If you have any pictures or videos from the scene, please send them to news@news10.com. Check out our traffic page for the latest traffic trends across the Capital Region.