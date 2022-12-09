ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just weeks after hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location in Latham, Anderson Center for Autism has announced that it will be hosting the inaugural Resources for Autism and IDD Information Sharing Expo. The Expo will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2023, at Crowne Plaza Albany- The Desmond Hotel.

Several organizations and agencies focused on maximizing success for people with autism and other developmental disabilities are expected to be present at individual booths. Guests will have the chance to walk through and meet professionals whose services and programs might support their specific areas of interest or needs.

“Having recently expanded our Anderson Center for Autism footprint to the Capital District, we want to ensure we do all we can to build awareness about all of the programs and services available for this population,” said Patrick Paul, CEO/Executive Director of Anderson Center for Autism. “Our mission at Anderson is to optimize the quality of life for people with autism—and that begins by cultivating a spirit of collaboration with others in our field. This event captures the belief that we can do more by working together.”

The EXPO will be free of charge and open to the public. In addition to Anderson Center for Autism, organizations like Bring on the Spectrum, who is organizing a sensory-friendly space onsite at the event, along with Capital Care Developmental Pediatrics, Center for Disability Services, and Double H Ranch will have booth space, among others.

“When we polled schools and other community organizations about their concerns and areas of interest, they identified the topics that our Expo sponsors and participants, along with our team at Anderson, will be able to help address,” explained Tracy Shober, MPA, Senior Admissions Administrator at Anderson Center for Autism. “We expect a full range of guests; whether you are a parent, provider, caregiver, teacher, educator, autistic individual or neurodiverse individual, an individual with intellectual and developmental disability, or prospective volunteer or donor, we believe that this event will leave you feeling more knowledgeable, connected, and inspired.”

“This event comes with several objectives,” continued Schober, listing: “expanding the capacity of families and providers to find and access community resources, increasing awareness of service providers so that they can confidently inform the autism and IDD community of available options, building broader awareness of the roles of colleges and universities in this effort – both in service provision and education and training of future professionals, and ensuring that everyone knows that Anderson Center for Autism is here to provide services and to build a cohesive community that can benefit those impacted by autism and other neurodiversities.”

For more information on January’s event or to become a sponsor, contact Kelly Wilcox at (845) 899-9625 or via email at RAISE@AndersonCares.org. The Crowne Plaza Albany is located at 660 Albany Shaker Road in Albany.