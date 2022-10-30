Dinosaur Adventure returned to the Capital Region this weekend with a two-day event at the Altamont Fairgrounds.

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dinosaur Adventure returned to the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing prehistoric fun to families across the Capital Region. The two-day event gave visitors the chance to see their favorite dinosaurs, as well as to partake in a variety of fun activities.

“It’s almost like the shock and light up you see the day of Christmas. You’re like so excited for that kind of stuff, they come in here, they don’t know what to think, but then they leave educating themselves, but also getting entertained by the dinosaurs,” said Carnivore Chris.

Throughout the fairgrounds this weekend, you could see the excitement on kids’ faces as they got an up-close and personal look at several different species of dinosaurs.

This year’s event marks a return to the Capital Region for Dinosaur Adventure, who visited Altamont last year for a drive-thru event because of COVID.

“You know it’s so much more important to a, see the people, but also b, be able to interact with them, I think the interaction is great,” Carnivore Chris explained.

On top of meeting dinosaurs, visitors also got a chance to ride a dino, dig for fossils, drive jurassic Jeeps and more.

After wrapping up this weekend in the Capital Region, the nationwide tour will bring the dinosaurs roaring west to Indiana. The event is set to return to Upstate New York later this year when it comes to Syracuse in early December.