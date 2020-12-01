Digital Exclusive: NEWS10’s Q&A with Santa Claus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In this digital exclusive, Santa Claus answers all of your questions about Christmas this year and addresses why it may look different.

Instead of being located in the middle of the Crossgates Mall, visitors can now make an appointment to meet Santa Claus at his workshop. During their appointment, they will have the opportunity to visit and take a picture with him while he is socially separated and enclosed in his workshop office.

Additionally, Santa Claus is making himself available on Zoom for personalized sessions.

While this may look different than previous years, the North Pole Resident wants to assure children in the Capital Region that Christmas will still be merry and bright.