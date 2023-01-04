ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Different Drummer’s Kitchen, The Cook’s Resource, a store that sells cooking appliances and utensils, as well as offers cooking classes, is moving out of Stuyvesant Plaza. Owner Andrew Meisberger said the store’s last day will be January 31.

New developers took over Stuyvesant Plaza, said Meisberger, and didn’t renew the store’s lease. Meisberger said Sur La Table, another kitchen retailer, is set to move into the Plaza, which would have caused competition.

Different Drummer’s Kitchen will be moving into the former Williams Sonoma store on the second floor of Crossgates Mall, said Meisberger. The newly relocated store will open on March 1.

Different Drummer’s Kitchen was originally going to close instead of relocate, said Meisberger, but the former Williams Sonoma space already had the fixtures needed and he couldn’t pass up a one-year lease.

Different Drummer’s Kitchen has been in business for over 40 years. It’s flagship and only other store is located in Lenox, Massachusetts.

“We’re excited and happy to move forward and continue serving the Albany market,” said Meisberger.