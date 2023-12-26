GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Different Drummer’s Kitchen is set to close its doors in Crossgates Mall. Owner Andrew Meisberger confirmed the news to NEWS10.

The Different Drummer’s lease is up in February, said Meisberger, and he expects the store to close sometime that month depending on the inventory left in the store. He’ll also maintain the Different Drummer’s website until the inventory is gone.

Originally located in Stuyvesant Plaza, Different Drummer’s moved to Crossgates as the store’s lease in the Plaza was not being renewed, Meisberger told NEWS10 in January. The relocated store opened in Crossgates in March.

He said Different Drummer’s did okay in Crossgates, but it’s not worth the investment. After moving into Crossgates, Meisburger said their sales decreased by more than 35%.

“It’s hard to call it quits,” said Meisburger. “It was the right time.”

Different Drummer’s Kitchen sells cooking appliances and utensils, as well as offers cooking classes. The kitchen supply store has been in business for over 40 years.

Meisberger closed Different Drummer’s flagship store in Lenox, Massachusetts over the summer. He said an auto dealership bought their building and he didn’t find another place to move into.

With Different Drummer’s going out of business, Meisburger is looking for something else to do. He said he might buy another business if the opportunity arises.

“I thank our customers for over 35 years in Albany,” said Meisburger. “It’s bittersweet.”