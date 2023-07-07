LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dick’s House of Sport in Latham has announced its grand opening weekend. From July 28 to July 30, guests can play games, win prizes and meet celebrity athletes.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods in Latham closed toward the beginning of 2023 and went through renovations to turn it into a House of Sport. Field & Stream, which is located next to and owned by Dick’s, also closed at that time.

For the grand opening, the first 100 people in line each morning will get a mystery gift card. Attendees can also enter to win a grand prize valued at up to $500 and play any of the games to get a free prize.

Three celebrity athletes will be around to sign autographs during the grand opening weekend. A wristband is needed to meet them. Wristbands are given out on a first-come, first-served basis at the beginning of each day.

Rebecca Lobo is a former women’s basketball center and current basketball analyst. She’s set to be at House of Sport on July 28 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Adam Graves is a former left wing for the National Hockey League. He’s set to be at the store on July 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Tino Martinez is a former Major League Baseball first baseman. He is scheduled to be at House of Sport on July 30 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

According to the Dick’s website, House of Sport not only sells sporting equipment but has interactive spaces to try out the gear and practice your skills. The Latham location will have a climbing wall, HitTrax batting cages, and golf bays with TrackMan simulators.

You can RSVP for the grand opening on the Dick’s Sporting Goods website, as well as get a $10 off coupon. House of Sport is located in the Latham Farms plaza at 579 Troy Schenectady Road.