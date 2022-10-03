ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As ongoing issues from the war in Ukraine and Hurricane Ian impact supply, the average price tag on a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. has risen for two straight weeks. As of Monday, that number had risen to $3.78, according to GasBuddy—an 11-cent increase from last week.

Despite the nationwide spike, gas prices in Albany have fallen by about six cents in the last week. That dip is good for a $3.62 average price Monday morning. Prices in Albany are 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still stand at 39.5 cents per gallon higher than in 2021.

The cheapest station in the Albany area was priced at $2.99 on Sunday—the Citgo on Sacandaga Road in Scotia. The most expensive was $4.63 per gallon, a massive difference of $1.64.

The national average price of diesel has declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.86 per gallon.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”