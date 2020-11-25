Derelict Governors Motor Inn to be razed

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Land Bank has sold the site of the former Governors Motor Inn, which has been vacant for over a decade. The terms of the sale stipulate that structures on the property will be demolished.

Previous redevelopment efforts on the Western Avenue property in Guilderland have been unsuccessful. The site is set for redevelopment, with the eventual plan of reopening in a new capacity. Local developer Store Away made the purchase, and will build a “neighborhood-scale,” single-story storage facility there.

“This is yet another example of an outcome that wouldn’t be possible without a land bank,” said Adam Zaranko, Executive Director of the Albany County Land Bank Corporation. “We remain committed to combating blight and maintaining healthy, thriving neighborhoods in every municipality.”

In 2018, the Land Bank acquired the property through tax foreclosure. The site is one of 600 vacant, abandoned, or foreclosed properties the Land Bank has sold off since forming 2014.

The 1963-built Governors Motor Inn was a popular destination for weddings and honeymoons, with a restaurant, cocktail lounge, champagne bottle-shaped swimming pool, and heart-shaped hot tubs. It fell into disrepair, accruing code violations and nuisance complaints until closing in 2010 after a massive fire.

“This is a terrific accomplishment for the Albany County Land Bank to provide for development of a property that has been vacant and an eyesore in Guilderland for over ten years,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Not only will this property go back on the tax rolls, but it will help rebuild that neighborhood. Congratulations to the Lank Bank for another success.”