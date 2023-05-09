ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wolf Road Denny’s location has permanently closed, according to Denny’s Corporate. The Colonie diner officially shut their doors as of April 20.

The location, like many businesses, fell on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Years later, the diner struggled with staffing and operational issues and eventually became unable to continue service.

The location was a thriving piece of the Wolf Road business community for several years. However the most notable mention in the diner’s history came from a viral video from 2017 showing a brawl that took place at the location.

Several of the remaining employees from the Wolf Road branch were hired by the East Greenbush location, so customers can still continue dining with their favorite Colonie team members.