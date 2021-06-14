Demolition of old meat packing plant to begin soon

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After years of delays and pandemic interruptions, the final clean up and demolition of the old Tobin’s First Prize meat packing plant in Albany and Colonie is about to begin.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said contractors will remove asbestos, take soil and water samples, and then begin tearing down the old meat factory at I-90 and Everett Road.

When it’s gone, experts will analyze all samples and then move forward with redevelopment of the 32-acre brownfield site. It’s approved for mixed use with a combination of residential, retail, commercial and entertainment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire