Demolition of old meat packing plant to begin soon

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After years of delays and pandemic interruptions, the final clean up and demolition of the old Tobin’s First Prize meat packing plant in Albany and Colonie is about to begin.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said contractors will remove asbestos, take soil and water samples, and then begin tearing down the old meat factory at I-90 and Everett Road.

When it’s gone, experts will analyze all samples and then move forward with redevelopment of the 32-acre brownfield site. It’s approved for mixed use with a combination of residential, retail, commercial and entertainment.