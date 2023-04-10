DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sons of the American Legion Blanchard-Currey Post 1040 and the Bethlehem Memorial VFW Auxiliary Post 3185 will have their first 5K run and two-mile walk on Sunday, May 28. The run will start at 9 a.m., with the walk at 10:30 a.m., and the start and finish lines at the American Legion, located at 16 W Poplar Drive in Delmar.

Registration will be $40 for both runners and walkers. Proceeds from the run will support veteran activities in the area, according to the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce. Participants who sign-up by May 13 will receive a camo pattern custom tee-shirt commemorating the event. Those looking to sign up can do so online. If you cannot sign up online, you can do so in person on Friday and Saturday at the Bethlehem Memorial VFW Post, located at 404 Delaware Ave, Delmar, between noon and 6 p.m.

“All proceeds of this event will support veteran groups in the area,” said Sons of American Legion Commander Joe Benoit. “This is the first year of the event, which will become an annual tradition in conjunction with the Bethlehem Memorial Day Parade, which is sponsored by the Legion and the VFW. Help us remember those who have passed and support our current veterans.”