Delmar ice cream stand opening up for warm weather, after closing for season

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warm weather in the forecast for the days ahead has prompted Jim’s Tastee Freez on Delaware Avenue to reopen, after closing down for the season just a couple of weeks ago.

Owners Jodi and Greg Sheldon say this is the first time they’re aware of this happening within over 50 years of the shop’s existence.

“It seemed really strange for it to be warm, for tension to be so high, and everyone to just really be needing ice cream and us not be here,” said Jodi of their decision to reopen for a week.

Greg says Delmar came through when the pandemic hurt small businesses, so they want to return the favor to their community.

“Now is the time we need to stick together more than ever, and there’s no better way to do it than over a Boston shake,” Greg told NEWS10.

Jim’s Tastee Freez will be open from noon to 8 p.m. for the next week.

