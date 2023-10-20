GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Delmar’s 5th Corner Goods & Gifts is opening up a pop-up shop in Stuyvesant Plaza. The shop will be between Josie’s Table and Bountiful Bread.

Co-owners Ricky Talmage and Danielle Obernesser opened 5th Corner Goods & Gifts at 395 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar in 2021. Both locations will now feature baby items, bath and body products, clothing, bags and accessories, hats and mittens, home goods, jewelry, office supplies, plants, and more.

“We are excited to celebrate the holiday season at Stuyvesant Plaza,” Talmage said. “For us to be part of the unique mix of eateries and retailers at a destination known for its intimacy and nostalgic charm, during the busiest shopping season of the year, is a dream come true.”

The new shop will have its grand opening and “vine-cutting” on October 26 at 10 a.m. The event will also feature a Spin-the-Wheel contest for in-store discounts and prizes, gifts with purchase, and more. Drinks will also be available and the event will have live music by Caity Gallagher from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are happy to welcome 5th Corner Goods & Gifts to Stuyvesant Plaza for the upcoming holiday season,” said Stuyvesant Plaza General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “Ricky and Danielle have created a unique brand surrounding hyperlocal ties and simplistic gifts that is sure to appeal to Plaza shoppers in search of the perfect gifts for family and friends.”

5th Corner Goods and Gifts in Stuyvesant Plaza will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The pop-up shop will be open through December 31.