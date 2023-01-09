DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Delmar-Bethlehem EMS is offering what it calls a “bunk-in” program this fall—an incentive for college students to volunteer for 24 hours a week in exchange for rent-free housing. Applications for the 2023-24 term opened over the weekend.
Applicants must:
- Be at least 19 by September
- Be a state certified EMT and maintain certification
- Attend an area college full-time, or be enrolled in the HVCC or Cobleskill Paramedic program
- Maintain school enrollment throughout the length of bunk-in participation
- Ride 24 hours a week on an ambulance crew
- Meet the requirements for Delmar-Bethlehem EMS membership, have EMT experience with an ambulance service, and be able to quickly assume duty as an ambulance “Crew Chief”
- Meet driver requirements and have CEVO or EVOC training
- Commit for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semester; can be extended into summer
Bunk-in program participants will live in a newly renovated two-bedroom furnished apartment one mile from the EMS station that will be shared with another bunk-in EMT. On-duty time will be spent in Delmar-Bethlehem’s EMS stations with recently upgraded crew day rooms, kitchens, study areas, and private bunk rooms.
Bunk-in shifts are between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The average call volume on the 12-hour night shift is a total of four calls per day, split between two on-duty ambulance crews. Duty uniforms and equipment will be provided, a spokesperson for the ambulance service said.
To obtain an application, send a letter of interest and resume to Lt. Bob Gehrer at bob.gehrer@delmarems.org.