BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Lawn Appreciation Society (BLAS) has honored eight local businesses with the inaugural Greenspace Certificates of Appreciation in recognition of their use of lawn products to “beautify the community.” The newly-formed community group is commending the award recipients to bring attention to their efforts to make Bethlehem greener.

“Pure grass turf is really important, and these businesses have made sure that happens on their properties by laying down synthetic fertilizers and pesticides throughout the year,” said BLAS founder Joe Murphy.

The group decided to make the awards in light of concerns about the effects of lawn care products on the wider community. “Some folks have asked about the harmful effects of these products, but the lawn care companies have assured us that everything’s fine,” Murphy said. “Yes, pesticides may contain likely human carcinogens, but they always put the little yellow signs down to warn people away for 24 hours, so it’s all good. The important thing is, at the end of the day we all get to look at a beautiful strip of grass.”

BLAS will be presenting the certificates to each awardee on a walk through Delmar starting at 5 p.m. on Halloween. BLAS is planning to present the certificates at each business location by the BLAS mascot, Mistee, a friendly clown dressed as a lawn care specialist to reign in the Halloween spirit.

The eight awardees for 2022 are: