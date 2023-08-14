On September 9, residents can meet local first responders and enjoy live music, free giveaways, and more! (image credit: Delmar-Bethlehem EMS)

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Delmar-Bethlehem Emergency Medical Services is hosting an open house on Saturday, September 9. The event will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. at 114 Adams Street between Kenwood Ave and the Rail Trail.

Visitors can meet the community’s first responders and learn what to do in a medical emergency. Representatives from the Bethlehem Police, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, and local fire departments will be available with displays, including emergency equipment.

There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, and ice cream by Stewart’s. Other activities include a bounce house for children and a climbing wall. There will also be free giveaways and live music throughout the event.