LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A medical technology company that’s headquartered in the Capital Region received recognition on Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Defense. AngioDynamics was given the Patriot Award.

The award recognizes business leaders who provide direct support to members of the National Guard or National Guard reserves. Nominations must be submitted by service members. Company leaders said the nomination is just as meaningful as the award.

“I find inspiration and motivation from individuals that serve our country on a daily basis as well as that can find time to balance between their professional lives as well as the lives of them being able to serve their country or even their family,” AngioDynamics Senior VP, General Manager Scott Centea said.

AngioDynamics manufactures non-invasive products that help restore blood flow to and from the heart as well as expand cancer treatment options.