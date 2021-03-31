DEC refers Norlite enforcement to Attorney General

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced weeks ago that it would hold a virtual public information session on Norlite on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ahead of the meeting, Norlite on Wednesday released the results of a commissioned study that corroborates the DEC’s conclusion that no link exists between Norlite and PFAS deposits.

Also on Wednesday, the DEC said that future enforcement at Norlite had been referred to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James. DEC punted the matter to James to pursue it in court on behalf of the State of New York:

On March 16, DEC initiated formal enforcement proceedings against Norlite after ongoing monitoring of this facility documented multiple violations and unacceptable conditions resulting in dust impacts on the surrounding community. As part of that enforcement proceeding, DEC demanded that Norlite address the ongoing violations and immediately cease all unauthorized activities that could result in dust illicitly escaping from the facility. Because Norlite’s management has failed to agree to DEC’s enforcement terms, DEC has referred this matter to the Office of the Attorney General to pursue the matter in court on behalf of the State of New York. DEC will continue our comprehensive efforts to increase accountability at the facility, respond to concerns, assess appropriate penalties for violations, and keep the community informed. Basil Seggos

At Wednesday’s virtual public information meeting, they’re slated to discuss the incineration of hazardous materials at the Norlite. DEC’s recent soil and water sampling showed no link between activity at Norlite and deposits of toxic compounds in the Cohoes community. To join the virtual session:

According to Norlite’s parent company Tradebe, they commissioned an independent toxicology report to confirm there is no indication of human health risk from Norlite’s handling of PFAS. They highlight five key findings:

There is no evidence that PFAS concentrations in Cohoes cause health problems. Soil sample analysis of levels of PFOS and PFOA in Cohoes is below residential limits There are other potential sources of PFAS nearby, but PFAS levels in Cohoes are comparable to similar communities There is no statistical difference between surface soil samples in either direction from the facility Norlite’s rotary kilns effectively destroy waste material

Take a look at Norlite’s statement about its analysis: