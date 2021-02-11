DEC issues six new air quality violations against Norlite

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued two Notices of Violation to Norlite, LLC. on Wednesday for six violations. These violations were recently witnessed during DEC’s ongoing oversight to ensure Norlite’s compliance with permit conditions and Environmental Conservation Law.

DEC cited six violations of the State’s air quality violations and immediately took action to mitigate or prevent off-site dust migration.

“It is unacceptable for Norlite’s operations to impact the surrounding community and violate the laws and regulations our state has in place to protect the public and our environment,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “The violations issued today are just one piece of DEC’s comprehensive effort to increase accountability at the facility, respond to community concerns, penalize this repeat violator, and provide a comprehensive path forward to addressing and preventing non-compliance.”

During on-site inspections on Feb. 3 and Feb. 8, DEC observed violations of Norlite’s air quality requirements and the controls in place to prevent dust from leaving the site. DEC took corrective action to address these conditions. DEC will continue to require the facility to ensure controls are operating as planned in order to prevent all dust from the facility’s operations from migrating off-site.

DEC anticipates additional actions will be forthcoming once the air, soil, and water investigations are done. In addition, the upcoming installation of DEC’s air monitoring equipment at Saratoga sites will provide DEC with additional information about potential off-site impacts to guide DEC’s decisions regarding this facility and its operations.

Community complaints are critical to the State’s ongoing oversight. Residents are encouraged to report suspected violations to DEC at 1-800-457-7362 and to Norlite at 518-235-0401. Timely public complaints are imperative to resolve issues.