WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Environmental (NYSDEC) invites the public to comment on a draft plan to investigate contamination at the 950 5th Street site. NYSDEC said the public will have the opportunity to provide input and ask questions about the City’s draft work plan within New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program.

NYSDEC will be accepting public comments about the draft plan through May 20. Officials are asking the public to please review the fact sheet for details about the draft plan and how to submit comments.

Officials said previous investigations of the Brownfield site have detected volatile and semi-volatile organic

compounds (VOCs and SVOCs) and metals in soil and/or groundwater on-site. Further investigations will define the nature and the extent of contamination in soil, surface water, groundwater, and

any other parts of the environment to determine areas that may be affected.

key components of their investigation will include:

Installing test pits to observe subsurface conditions.

Drilling and sampling soil borings to identify possible on-site sources of contamination.

Installing and sampling groundwater wells to monitor impacts from areas of concern on-site.

Collecting soil vapor samples.

Check out the draft plan here: