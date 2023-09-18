Ranger Mitchell and Smokey Bear attended the Fall Festival at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Delmar (September 2021)

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Five Rivers Environmental Education Center is hosting the 41st annual Fall Festival on Saturday, September 23. The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Five Rivers is thrilled to announce the 41st annual nature-focused event at DEC’s beautiful facility,” said Gina Jack, Center Director. “This family-friendly event makes for the perfect Saturday outing with something to enjoy for all generations and abilities.”

Visitors can register for two guided, meditative morning walks. Reading Nature’s Signs begins at 10 a.m. and is an hour long. Forest Bathing starts at 10:30 a.m. and lasts a half hour.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be live animals with Uncharted Wild. There will also be 25 interactive exhibits, and Five Rivers staff is offering bass casting and an insect safari.

The Frettin’ Old Guys and guitarist and vocalist Laura Zarougian will perform live music throughout the day. Food vendors include Rooted+Rind, Flaco Tacos, The Mac Factor, and Emack & Bolios Ice Cream.

Smokey Bear and Ollie the Otter will make special appearances throughout the day. The festival will be held rain or shine. There is free parking and admission.