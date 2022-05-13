ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy has reported 242 new infections identified since Thursday, and 776 new infections since the last update on Tuesday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 219.3 from 217.7.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were seven new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday and 15 new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday. Currently, there are now 46 county residents hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of five over the last three days. Of those hospital patients, there are now two currently in ICUs, down from four.

Unfortunately, there were two new COVID deaths to report since the last update – a man in his 60s and a woman over 100 years old. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 555 since the outbreak began.

“Every death is a tragedy, and my condolences go out to the families who lost loved ones to COVID complications over the last few days. The Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly, largely driven by the highly contagious variants, and it is still a threat. However, I’m heartened to see that hospitalizations in Albany County remain under control for now, which is the more important indicator,” said County Executive McCoy.

Health officials announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now reached 69,542 to date. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now down to 52.5 (with an average percent positive rate of 13.8%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 55.2 (with an average percent positive rate of 12.3%).

As of yesterday, 81.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 74.3% have now completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 73.2% have now received the booster shot. The latest data and trends can be found in the state vaccine tracker.

McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website. They should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can still receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., of each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near where you can be found at the New York State webpage and the Albany County webpage.