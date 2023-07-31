ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is looking to hire more officers, and the deadline to join the department is fast approaching. Tuesday, Aug. 1, is the last day to sign up for the department’s entrance exam.

The application fee and the residency requirement have been lifted, so applicants no longer need to live in Albany to work for the department. Leaders said it’s a great way to be involved in the community.

“Albany Police Department is a great police department to work for because the advancement opportunities, the people here in the community are amazing, and no day is the same,” Albany Police Det. Megan Craft said.

Anyone interested can find the application on the city’s website.