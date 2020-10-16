Dead Capital Region priest added to list of child sexual abusers

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2015 file photo, clouds are lit by the rising sun over St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia. Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses have paid nearly $84 million to 564 victims of sexual abuse, a tally that’s sure to grow substantially in 2020 as compensation fund administrators work through a backlog of claims, according to an Associated Press review. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany announced Friday that the late Rev. Cabell B. Marbury to its List of Offenders, saying they have reasonable cause to believe three allegations of sexual abuse lobbied against him.

Allegations were made against Marbury in 1993, 2003, and 2015. Nothing came of the 2003 and 2015 allegations. The 1993 allegation originally resulted in an agreement for counseling, typical for its time, and was renewed in November 2019.

The 2019 claim was forwarded to the district attorney before the Diocese reopened its own investigation in February. An investigator hired by the Diocesan Review Board examined all the allegations of child sexual abuse the priest, who died in 2014 at 81. Marbury also has a current Child Victims Act case pending against him.

Marbury worked as a theology teacher, bandleader, guidance counselor, director and producer of school plays, director of guidance, and vice-principal at Cardinal McCloskey Memorial High School and Bishop Maginn High School in Albany starting in 1964, after he was ordained. He remained in residence as a volunteer chaplain and school board member after retiring in 2009. Marbury was also:

Assistant pastor at Sacred Heart, Castleton, in June 1964 Blessed Sacrament, Hague, in the summer of 1964 St. Pius X, Loudonville, from 1964 until 1967

Weekend associate at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany St. James in Albany (now St. Francis of Assisi) St. Paul’s in Schenectady St. Patrick’s in Cohoes



If you or someone you know was sexually abused by a priest or deacon, report it to local law enforcement. To report abuse to or seek help from the Diocese, contact Assistance Coordinator Frederick Jones at (518) 453-6646 or via email.

