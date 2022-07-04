ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 27-year-old woman has died after a daytime shooting on North Pearl Street Sunday afternoon. Police say, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the 200 block of the street, near Livingston Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was taken to Albany Medical Center for her injuries. Later in the day, she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the victim will stay anonymous, police said, until her family can be notified of her tragic passing.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation are asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crimestoppers, or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.