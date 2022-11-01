ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Founding member of the Grammy-award-winning hip-hop group Run-D.M.C., Darryl “DMC” McDaniels joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) to kick off adoption awareness month on Tuesday. The event launched OCFS’ new #BeTheChangeNY campaign.

Image of Darryl “DMC” McDaniels at the OFCS event, image via Craig Gold.

DMC himself found out at the age of 35 that he was placed in foster care and was adopted. He has been sharing his story ever since and on top of being an advocate for adoption, is a Congressional Angels in Adoption award recipient and co-founder of the Felix Organization, which offers opportunities and new experiences to enrich the lives of children who are growing up in the foster care system.

OCFS’ new #BeTheChangeNY campaign aims to educate people about adoption and how it can change a child’s life forever. Throughout November, OCFS will offer adoption information and statistics through its social media platforms. The kick-off event also included a story of a local single mother who adopted her foster children, and is committed to providing a lifetime of stability for her children.