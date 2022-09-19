ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany (UAlbany) performing arts center and The Egg will be presenting Urban Bush Women (UBW), as the first company to kick off the 2022-23 Dance in Albany series. There will be two performances at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center, at the uptown University at Albany campus located at 1400 Washington Avenue, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20 & 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The performances are part of a Fall East Coast tour by the company, which will also make more stops at Point Park University in Pennsylvania, SUNY Brockport in New York, Rowan University in New Jersey, Emory University in Georgia, UNC Greensboro in North Carolina and Keene State College in New Hampshire. UBW has been described by the New York Times as “…triple-threat performers who dance, sing and act with a sometimes searing sense of truthfulness.”

Advance tickets are $15 open to the general public, and are $10 for students, seniors, and UAlbany faculty-staff. Tickets, depending on availability, can be purchased the day of the show, and will be offered at $20 for the general public, and $15 for students, seniors, and UAlbany faculty-staff. Individual tickets for the show can be purchased at the UAlbany Performing Art Center’s website.