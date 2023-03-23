ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Cancer Society brightened up the hallways of Albany Medical Center on Thursday with the return of Daffodil Days.

Flowers were delivered to adult patients undergoing cancer treatment. This year, children at Albany Med also received stuffed animals. Event organizers hope the program will bring a few smiles to local patients.

“The daffodil is the sign of spring and joy and hope and happiness,” Lizzie Hunter with the American Cancer Society said. “They are bright, and it is the first official flower of spring, so while it’s a little gloomy out today, we are here to kick off spring and spread a little bit of joy.”

The program is in memory of Dr. Raymond Walsh, a longtime physician at Albany Med. Money raised through the daffodil sales program support research, patient services, and other programs of the American Cancer Society.