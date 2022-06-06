ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany and Albany Parking Authority are holding Dad Fest, an event to celebrate dad on Father’s Day. The event is set for June 19 at the Washington Park Parade Grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature a classic car show, live music by The Wheel, Sydney Worthley, and Erin Harkes on the Motor Oil Coffee Stage, food, vendors, kids’ activities and more. In case of bad weather, Dad Fest will be held the following Sunday on June 26.

The Wheel, a Grateful Dead tribute band, is set to perform from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sydney Worthley is scheduled to perform from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Erin Harkes is set to perform from 11 a.m. to noon.

The classic car show will line Washington Park with hundreds of cars to walk through from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to enter your car, you can visit the Dad Fest Car Show website.