ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CycleNation is raising money and awareness to fight stroke, the number 5 killer in America. Ride along on a stationary bike during the 80s-themed event.

American Stroke Association fights stroke on Tuesday, October 18 with CycleNation. The event features riding a stationary bike while dressed in your 80s best. The event will take place at The Armory at Russell Sage College, 130 New Scotland Avenue, Albany. The event lasts from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Some Facts

Approximately 800,000 Americans have a stroke each year and one in four survivors will have another one. Stroke is the No. 5 killer in the U.S. and a leading cause of serious long-term disability. Women ages 35 and younger are 44% more likely to have the most common type of stroke (ischemic) than men. CycleNation raises awareness about stroke, provides education to attendees, and raises funds so the American Stroke Association can invest in research to prevent, treat and beat stroke.