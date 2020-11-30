Online shopping boom brings new opportunity for Albany small business

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Small business Saturday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday may bring new opportunities for local retailers. According to the Nation Retail Federation, e-commerce is up nearly 37% this quarter.

Mitchell Smith is a graphic designer who combines Albany history with his designs to create nostalgic hats, shirts, and tote bags at his business Hemstitch Mill.

“I found that people from Albany are really proud to be from Albany,” Smith said.

Smith’s sales continue to rise as the pandemic increases screen time and scrolling across the country. According to a study by Impacts Experience, Americans are spending an average of eight hours online a day, an hour and a half more than they did last year.

Looking to nab one of Smith’s creations for a gift during the holiday season? His merchandise can only be purchased on Instagram, his website, or on the online local business cooperative, Capital Region Handmade.