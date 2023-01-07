ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A CVS representative explains the pharmacy at 153 Central Avenue in Albany will close as of January 12. All prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 16 New Scotland Avenue which is about a mile away from the central avenue location.

The representative explains that maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities they serve is an important factor they consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. The representative did not elaborate further on why the pharmacy was closing.