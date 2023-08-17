ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CVS is closing its location at 1026 Madison Avenue in Albany. A CVS spokesperson said the store’s last day will be September 26.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions,” said CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community.”

All prescriptions at this location will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 613 New Scotland Avenue in Albany. Patients can also choose to fill their prescriptions at another CVS or another pharmacy of their choice. All employees are being offered other positions in the company, said Thibault.

This is the second CVS store closure in Albany this year. The 153 Central Avenue location closed on January 12. CVS now has seven locations left in Albany.